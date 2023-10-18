Introducing Dear Eliza: Empowering Women To Prioritize Mental Wellness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Through cutting-edge virtual therapy, an inclusive community, and a fresh approach to well-being, the platform encourages women to focus on themselves.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where the demands on women can often be overwhelming, a beacon of empowerment has emerged. Dear Eliza , a British Columbia-based women's mental health platform, is proud to announce its official launch, offering women across the province the keys to prioritize their mental wellness..Dear Eliza, inspired by the age-old nursery rhyme, "There's a Hole in My Bucket," invites women to take charge of their well-being and, quite simply, fill their own buckets. The platform aims to redefine the narrative around women's mental health and self-care, promoting a holistic approach that's inclusive, accessible, and empowering.Elizabeth Stephenson, CEO of Dear Eliza, shared her vision, saying, 'We're here to create a world where women's mental health is not just a priority – it's a celebration. Dear Eliza is where your well-being journey begins, and we're excited to empower women to take charge of their mental wellness.Features and Offerings:Virtual Therapy: Dear Eliza offers a convenient and secure platform for women to access therapy from the comfort of their own spaces, with a diverse team of compassionate therapists ready to support their journey.Community: The Dear Eliza community is a safe space for women to connect, share, and uplift one another, fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment.Bucket-Filling Model: The platform's counsellor developed model is simple yet profound – it's time for women to prioritize self-love, resilience, and personal growth.Dear Eliza's commitment to women's mental health extends to its partnership with local businesses and health practitioners. By collaborating with like-minded organizations, the platform aims to make a significant impact on the mental wellness landscape across British Columbia.“We are grateful for allies who are working to create new access to health care for women and for their support of BC Women's Health Foundation. It's because of supporters like Dear Eliza that we're able to work alongside BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre and the Women's Health Research Institute to find innovative solutions to complex health issues. These solutions include ensuring that there is mental wellness support for post-partum patients, establishing western Canada's first mature women's health program and continuing to be a world leader in post-partum care. Every conversation drives meaningful change. We appreciate our community of ambassadors, partners, and supporters, and extend our gratitude to Dear Eliza for championing women's health."- Cally Wesson President + CEO, BC Women's Health Foundation“I am so excited about the launch of Dear Eliza. Women's mental health is critical in for a vibrant and thriving community. While mental health struggles affects us all, in working in the DTES, I see firsthand the incredible need for additional mental health supports for vulnerable women. I am confident that through the leadership of Liz and the extraordinary team at Dear Eliza, more women will have access to much needed mental health supports.”- Dean Kurpjuweit + President, United Gospel MissionWomen are known for their boundless strength and resilience, often putting the needs of others before their own. Dear Eliza believes it's time to rewrite that story. Through cutting-edge virtual therapy, an inclusive community, and a fresh, relatable approach to well-being, the platform encourages women to focus on themselves for a change.

