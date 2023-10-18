German chancellor seeks Shelter throughout missile fright

(MENAFN) During a visit to Israel on Tuesday night, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his delegation were met with a sudden rocket scare that prompted urgent action. As they prepared to depart from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, air raid alarms sounded, necessitating the evacuation of their plane. Journalists accompanying the delegation reported that Scholz was swiftly escorted to a bomb shelter as a precautionary measure.



Footage captured by German reporter Sara Sievert depicted aides and journalists disembarking from the plane and seeking cover on the tarmac. Initial reports suggested that Scholz was required to lie on the ground during the tense moments, but journalist Robin Alexander, also part of the delegation, later clarified that the chancellor was instead taken to a nearby shelter. He further revealed witnessing explosions in the sky as Israel's air defense systems responded to the potential threat.



Following a brief evacuation, Scholz and the other passengers were able to reboard the plane after undergoing an additional security check, as reported by German newspaper Bild. The outlet also noted that the chancellor personally witnessed two explosions, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Despite the dramatic takeoff, Scholz's team safely arrived in Cairo.



Throughout his visit to Tel Aviv, the German leader found himself seeking shelter multiple times at the German embassy due to the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militant groups. The rocket scare serves as a stark reminder of the precarious situation in the region, highlighting the need for continued efforts towards peace and stability. The incident also underscores the importance of diplomatic engagements in the midst of heightened tensions.



