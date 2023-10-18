WHO condemns devastating assault on Gaza hospital

(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) has strongly denounced the devastating attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in north Gaza, which claimed the lives of at least 500 individuals on Tuesday.



Dr. Tedros Adhenom Ghebreyesus, the head of WHO, emphasized the urgent need for the protection of civilians and healthcare facilities in the Palestinian territory. Additionally, he called for the reversal of evacuation orders.



According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, the Israeli airstrike resulted in the tragic loss of over 500 lives, including patients and civilians who sought refuge within the hospital. Shockingly, there are reports of hundreds more individuals remaining trapped beneath the rubble. The attack has raised significant concerns over the humanitarian situation in the region.



Israeli authorities have denied responsibility for the strike, instead attributing it to Hamas. The 'Israel War Room' account on X, formerly Twitter, asserted that there was no recorded air activity by the Israel Defense Force (IDF) at the time of the explosion. They further suggested that the incident coincided with a salvo of rockets launched towards Israel, implying that the "mass casualty event" at the hospital may have resulted from a misfired rocket launched by Hamas.



In response to this tragic event, leaders from various nations have expressed their condemnation and concerns. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a grave violation of basic human values. He called upon the global community to take action to halt the escalating brutality in Gaza. Similarly, Qatar's foreign ministry issued a statement, vehemently condemning the strike and labeling the expansion of Israeli attacks on hospitals, schools, and populated areas in Gaza as a dangerous escalation.



The attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for international intervention and efforts to safeguard the lives and well-being of civilians in conflict zones. The call for immediate protection of healthcare facilities and the reversal of evacuation orders underscores the critical importance of preserving the sanctity of medical institutions during times of conflict.



