Telekom Austria AG: Results for Q3 2023 and Q1-Q3 2023.

Highlights Q3 2023

Spin-off and listing of Telekom Austria's tower business, EuroTeleSites.

EUR 1 bn reduction of financial debt;

net debt excl. leases / EBITDAaL: 0.4x

Strong FX impact from BYN/EUR:



Revenues:

EUR -33 mn

EBITDA:

EUR -14 mn

Q3 revenues up by 3%, driven by service revenues (+4%).

Revenues up 5% in constant currencies

EBITDA growth of 0.6% despite special factors (EUR -7 mn in total), adverse FX developments

(EUR

‐14 mn) and higher restructuring expenses (EUR -6 mn).

The underlying EBITDA increased by 6%.

Telekom Austria was included in the ATX, the leading index of the Vienna Stock Exchange, on

September 18, 2023.

Ambitions 2024-2026:



Revenue growth of 3-4% per year



EBITDA growth of 4-5% per year



CAPEX of EUR 2.8 bn plus frequencies Dividend policy confirmed with increased base to EUR 0.32 per share (previously: EUR 0.20) Best regards

A1 Group Investor Relations



