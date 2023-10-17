Telekom Austria AG: Results for Q3 2023 and Q1-Q3 2023.

|
Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q3 2023 and Q1-Q3 2023.
Highlights Q3 2023
Spin-off and listing of Telekom Austria's tower business, EuroTeleSites.
EUR 1 bn reduction of financial debt; Strong FX impact from BYN/EUR:
net debt excl. leases / EBITDAaL: 0.4x
Revenues: Q3 revenues up by 3%, driven by service revenues (+4%).
EUR -33 mn EBITDA:
EUR -14 mn
Revenues up 5% in constant currencies EBITDA growth of 0.6% despite special factors (EUR -7 mn in total), adverse FX developments
(EUR
‐14 mn) and higher restructuring expenses (EUR -6 mn).
The underlying EBITDA increased by 6%. Telekom Austria was included in the ATX, the leading index of the Vienna Stock Exchange, on
September 18, 2023. Ambitions 2024-2026:
Revenue growth of 3-4% per year EBITDA growth of 4-5% per year CAPEX of EUR 2.8 bn plus frequencies Dividend policy confirmed with increased base to EUR 0.32 per share (previously: EUR 0.20)
