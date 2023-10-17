Nepal Airlines To Buy 10 Planes: Minister Kiranti

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Nepal Airlines Corporation will be buying 10 planes within in the fiscal year, said the country's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kiranti.

While receiving a memorandum from Nepal Students' Union, Minister Sudan Kiranti addressed concerns about black market air ticket prices during festivals.

He mentioned that rising fuel costs are leading to price hike in airfares. Hence, it is essential to discuss with relevant agencies how to curb the black market. The Minister informed, there has been a 35 per cent airfare increase over fuel cost hikes and 13 per cent VAT.

Kiranti emphasised government intervention key to control inflation and attract tourists such as the initiative of adding 10 planes to Nepal Airlines. Expanding Nepal Airlines' fleet to control ticket prices and attract tourists is important, stressed the Minister, adding that the acquisition process will be commencing soon.

The Minister proposed initiating the aircraft acquisition process before Dashain while announcing new flights from Nepalgunj to remote areas of the country.

