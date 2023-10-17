Iranian, Russian leaders discuss situation in Gaza in telephone conversation

(MENAFN) The Iranian presidency has revealed that President Ebrahim Raisi held a significant telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, on Monday. During the call, the two leaders engaged in discussions concerning various aspects of the situation in the Caucasus region, as well as the latest developments occurring in the Gaza Strip, which has been enduring an Israeli military offensive for over a week.



Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran's President, Mohammad Jamshidi, provided insights into the content of the conversation. President Raisi reportedly voiced deep concerns regarding what he characterized as "ongoing Zionist war crimes" in Gaza. He emphasized that the persistent blockade, the tragic loss of life, including innocent women and children, and the ground incursion into Gaza, coupled with the assault on its legitimate and democratically elected government, could potentially escalate the situation into a protracted and multi-front conflict.



These remarks from President Raisi underscore the gravity of the situation in Gaza and the deep apprehensions held by Iran about the ongoing Israeli offensive.



The international community has witnessed intensified diplomatic efforts in recent days, aimed at putting an end to the Israeli aggression in Gaza and seeking a resolution to the prolonged conflict. Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the tragic loss of numerous civilian lives, extensive damage to critical infrastructure, and the displacement of thousands of people. The region is facing a critical juncture, and both regional and global actors are actively working toward a ceasefire and the restoration of stability in the affected areas. The conversation between Presidents Raisi and Putin adds another layer to these ongoing diplomatic efforts, highlighting the complex regional dynamics and the broader implications of the conflict.

