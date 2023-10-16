Nakilat Reports QR1,190.2M Net Profit For Q3, 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nakilat, a global leader with one of the world's largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) fleet, is pleased to announce that it has achieved a net profit of QAR1,190 for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 4.8% compared to the same period in 2022. This increase in results underscores Nakilat's continued success and its ability to deliver sustainable growth. Building upon its recognition as one of the Top 100 Listed Companies in the Middle East for 2023, Nakilat remains dedicated to the values of teamwork, collaboration, and customer centricity, setting new benchmarks in the energy transportation and maritime services industry.

Nakilat's dedication to collaboration and partnership is further exemplified by the outstanding performance of its joint venture companies. Profits from LNG transportation and shipyards have surged by an impressive 16.9%, reflecting Nakilat's commitment to effective cost management and strategic initiatives that contribute to the company's continued prosperity.

Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, expressed his satisfaction with the company's financial performance, stating,“Nakilat's steadfast commitment to teamwork, collaboration, and customer-centricity has once again yielded an upward trend in results. As the global demand for clean energy shipping capacities continues to rise, Nakilat remains fully committed to meeting the long-term requirements for secure and reliable energy transportation solutions, through remaining agile and proactive in addressing emerging challenges and opportunities worldwide.”

Nakilat continues to maintain its position as a global leader in the shipping and maritime industry, prioritizing the highest standards of health, safety, and environmental sustainability practices.

As Nakilat remains at the forefront of the industry, it is committed to delivering exceptional value to its clients, stakeholders, and shareholders.

Nakilat will host an investor relations conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

The conference call is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 16th, 2023, at 13:30 (Doha Time), and the presentation will be made available on Nakilat's official website prior to the call.

For further information on Nakilat's conference call dial-in details, please visit .