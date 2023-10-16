Dialog Enterprise And Rotary Club Of Colombo Metropolitan Rotary Par 3 Golf Classic In 2023 Results

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)
The seventh edition of the Dialog Enterprise Rotary Metro Par 3 Golf Classic, a prestigious golf tournament organised in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan and the Royal Colombo Golf Club (RCGC), was held on October 14, 2023, at (RCGC. This event, supported by generous sponsors, once again showcased its commitment to helping underprivileged children in Sri Lanka.
The tournament featured an innovative format where the entire RCGC course was transformed into a challenging Par 3 course, creating a unique and entertaining experience for the participating golfers. Golfers were divided into two groups, with tee-off times set for 7:00 AM and 11:30 AM.
The primary objective of the Dialog Enterprise – Rotary Metro Par 3 Golf Classic is to raise funds for various community development initiatives overseen by the Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan. These projects encompass a wide range of areas, including healthcare, education, and support for underprivileged communities.
The title sponsor for the event is Dialog Enterprise, the platinum sponsor was WIDAC, a premier interior design and fitout company with a 35-year history. The gold sponsor was Asia Securities, and other valued partners included Webex, Spillburg, Silvermill, and Wurth.
Overall Gross Winner: Chandana Gunasekera 33 Points
Overall Nett Winner: Suren Prematilake 44 Points
Division A -Handicap 0 to 09
Winner: Sanjeewa Wickramanayake 40 Points
Runner Up: Priyan De Mel 39 Points
Division B – Handicap 10 to 18
Winner: Chavinka Sumanatilake 43 Points B/B 9
Runner Up: Siyath Ranathunga 43 Points
Division C – Handicap 19 to 28
Winner: Siddarth Hirdramani 40 Points B/B 9
Runner Up: Murray Fernandes 40 Points
Seniors
Winner : S. Jegatheeswaran 38 Points
Runner Up: Suresh Amarasekera 37 Points
Masters
Winner: M. L. Hirdramani 41 Points
Runner Up: Bandula Weerasinghe 39 Points
Ladies
Winner : Mukeeta Manukulasooriya 43 Points
Runner Up : Michele Thurairaja 42 Points B/B 9
