Dialog Enterprise And Rotary Club Of Colombo Metropolitan Rotary Par 3 Golf Classic In 2023 Results

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The seventh edition of the Dialog Enterprise Rotary Metro Par 3 Golf Classic, a prestigious golf tournament organised in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan and the Royal Colombo Golf Club (RCGC), was held on October 14, 2023, at (RCGC. This event, supported by generous sponsors, once again showcased its commitment to helping underprivileged children in Sri Lanka.

The tournament featured an innovative format where the entire RCGC course was transformed into a challenging Par 3 course, creating a unique and entertaining experience for the participating golfers. Golfers were divided into two groups, with tee-off times set for 7:00 AM and 11:30 AM.

The primary objective of the Dialog Enterprise – Rotary Metro Par 3 Golf Classic is to raise funds for various community development initiatives overseen by the Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan. These projects encompass a wide range of areas, including healthcare, education, and support for underprivileged communities.

The title sponsor for the event is Dialog Enterprise, the platinum sponsor was WIDAC, a premier interior design and fitout company with a 35-year history. The gold sponsor was Asia Securities, and other valued partners included Webex, Spillburg, Silvermill, and Wurth.

Overall Gross Winner: Chandana Gunasekera 33 Points

Overall Nett Winner: Suren Prematilake 44 Points

Division A -Handicap 0 to 09

Winner: Sanjeewa Wickramanayake 40 Points

Runner Up: Priyan De Mel 39 Points

Division B – Handicap 10 to 18

Winner: Chavinka Sumanatilake 43 Points B/B 9

Runner Up: Siyath Ranathunga 43 Points

Division C – Handicap 19 to 28

Winner: Siddarth Hirdramani 40 Points B/B 9

Runner Up: Murray Fernandes 40 Points

Seniors

Winner : S. Jegatheeswaran 38 Points

Runner Up: Suresh Amarasekera 37 Points

Masters

Winner: M. L. Hirdramani 41 Points

Runner Up: Bandula Weerasinghe 39 Points

Ladies

Winner : Mukeeta Manukulasooriya 43 Points

Runner Up : Michele Thurairaja 42 Points B/B 9

