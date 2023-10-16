Amir Receives Egypt's Invite To Participate In Summit On Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula



Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The message included an invitation for His Highness to participate in a summit, to discuss developments and the future of the Palestinian issue and the peace process, scheduled to be held in Cairo on October 21.

The message was delivered by HE Amr El-Sherbiny, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar, during his reception by His Highness the Amir in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Monday morning.

During the meeting, His Excellency the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, to His Highness the Amir, and his wishes to His Highness for continued success and prosperity, and for the Qatari people to further progress and development.

For his part, HH the Amir conveyed to His Excellency the Egyptian Ambassador his greetings to his brother, HE President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and his wishes for continued progress and prosperity to His Excellency and to the brotherly Egyptian people.

During the meeting, the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to strengthen them were also discussed.