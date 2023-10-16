Syria blames Israel for attacking Aleppo airport

(MENAFN) Syria's Defense Ministry has asserted that an Israeli airstrike has incapacitated Aleppo International Airport, while sharply criticizing Benjamin Netanyahu's government for its alleged disregard of "international laws and norms." The ministry's statement on Sunday revealed that at approximately 11:35 PM on Saturday, an air attack was launched by the Israeli enemy from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, originating west of Latakia. This strike was directed at Aleppo International Airport, resulting in significant damage and rendering the airport non-operational.



Shortly after the attack on Aleppo, two rockets were reportedly fired from Syria into the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, as reported by the Times of Israel on Sunday. Last Thursday, SANA news agency, citing the Syrian military, detailed "simultaneous" missile strikes by Israel on both Aleppo and the Syrian capital, Damascus. Israel's Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, confirmed the strike on Damascus airport, indicating its intent to impede "weapons deliveries from Iran."



These strikes in Aleppo and Damascus occurred just a day before the Iranian Foreign Minister embarked on a trip to Syria for discussions regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict. In an official statement, Syrian defense authorities not only condemned Israel for its alleged continuous aggression against the Palestinian population but also for the reported massacres committed against innocent civilians, including women and children. Furthermore, they conveyed their perception of Israel as the "largest supporter of terrorist organizations in the region and Syria in particular."



