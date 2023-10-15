Ex-Starbucks Employee Reveals Every Drink's Recipe After Termination, Social Media Post Goes Viral

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Opting for one of the most lethal way to take revenge from a beverage firm, a Starbucks employee shared all the recipes of its drinks on social media after getting sacked. The employee posted the photos of all the recipes and confidential information of the drinks ingredients images clicked by the sacked barista are going viral on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. However, this is not for the first time when Starbucks's recipe of its widely popular drinks have been leaked trick to take revenge was also used by other employees of the company after they were fired by the firm. There have been incidents of fired employees leaking Starbucks shakes recipe on TikTok viral thread consists of recipes of nearly 41 Starbucks shakes and coffees. The beverage maker caters to the need of large number of consumers from across the world. The Tata subsidiary is known for its hefty prices. The global beverage maker is also known for selling its own cold brews and iced coffees in stores. With the help of these recipes, people can easily make their own Starbucks coffees at their home long thread contains the recipe of all the famous drinks of Starbucks, be it cold brew or frappes X reacted on the viral threadThe post on X went viral on the social media site. It also received interesting reactions from netizens.“Now we make our own cute drinks and we'll write our own names and we'll call it Ariane Grande or whatever,” said one user on X\"No need to visit Starbucks,\" said another user on X.Differing from the common opinion of making the Starbucks bevareges at home, few users highlighted the importance of ambience while enjoying such drinks.“You still can't get the taste and vibe of Starbucks when you make it at home,” commented one user on the post than these comments, there were a range of more comments expressing happiness to see the recipe. Till Sunday, the post was liked by 20,700 times. It had garnered around 9,18,800 views.
