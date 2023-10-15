Jazz-Mugham To Be Performed At Zotov Center In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Famous pianist Riad Mammadov will host a concert at Zotov Center
in Moscow on October 20, Azernews reports.
At the concert compositions in jazz-mugham style will be
performed.
Piano and double bass (Sergei Korchagin) will perform jazz
standards, as well as piano pieces written in mugham styles written
by Riad Mammadov.
This concert is a look at jazz as constructivist music. Mugham
deserves special attention in this context as a genre that combines
the philosophy, history, and life of Eastern music. The concert
program includes Western and Eastern musical trends.
Pianist and composer Riad Mammadov, who studied at the Moscow
Conservatory, combines various genres and musical directions in his
creative activity. He performs works from the classical academic
repertoire, and at the same time develops the direction of
jazz-mugham, which has become the field of his stage and scientific
interests in Russia and abroad.
The pianist is known to the public for solo concerts and joint
projects with conductor Teodor Kurentzis and his music Aeterna
orchestra, as well as albums with classical and original
repertoire.
