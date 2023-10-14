Qatar University To Host 11Th IPECP For First Time In Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) will host the 11th International Conference on Interprofessional Health Education Conference (IPECP) themed 'Together for Better Health' from November 6-9, under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. This marks the first time this biennial conference is being held in the Middle East.

Speaking while announcing the conference, Vice President of the Health Sciences and Medicine Sector at QU, Prof. Asma Al Thani highlighted the significance of hosting the conference for the first time in the Arab region, emphasizing Qatar's commitment to advancing healthcare and its role in interdisciplinary health education. She also discussed how hosting the conference aligns with Qatar's National Vision 2030 (QNV), underscoring the critical role of medical collaboration in healthcare practice development.

Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Dr. Khalid Al Khanji, expressed pride in hosting the conference. He stated,“This event recognises Qatar's dedicated efforts in interprofessional health education, raising its global value. In line with Qatar's National Vision 2030, QU established the Health and Medical Sciences sector in 2017, aiming to become a regional leader in healthcare education, research, clinical care, and community participation.”

The sector comprises five colleges: Medicine, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Dentistry, and Nursing. Dr. Asma leads this effort to enhance interprofessional healthcare education for the future. QU envisions a bright future where education and healthcare seamlessly come together to positively impact healthcare in Qatar.

Director of Clinical Operations and Engagement at QU's Health and Medical Sciences sector and the conference chair, Dr. Alla El Awaisi, highlighted QU's commitment to healthcare development. She stated,“The university's proactive approach, such as the establishment of the Interprofessional Health Education Committee in 2014, this pioneering effort underscores QU's dedication to enhancing collaboration within the healthcare team. Regionally, QU's Health and Medical Sciences sector has emerged as a leader in interprofessional health education through curriculum initiatives, research contributions, and faculty development programs, positioning the sector as a key player in advancing collaborative healthcare practice.”