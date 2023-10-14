Having No Avail For 30 Years, Why UN Concerned About Situation In Garabagh?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Global reformers of the world need to build a new global system
on new lands, and in most cases, economic collapses,
destabilization of social labour, and work of the
military-industrial complexes are introduced to such reforms. These
are all carried out by the will of some international
structures.
Often methods of struggle and their solutions are proposed being
far from favoring the masses. The most dangerous point was to keep
the society under their influence through false information and to
educate an illiterate society in a wild spirit.
After Azerbaijan's successful local anti-terrorist measures, the
Garabagh economic region, which was once inhabited by the Armenian
people under the separatist regime, is breathing freely and wishing
for a prosperous life together with the former IDPs. Although most
Armenians decided to leave the Garabagh region after so many offers
to stay, Azerbaijan took up the task of reintegrating those who
wished to live with the Azerbaijani community.
Unlike the events in the First Garabagh War, the Armenians who
left Garabagh were not mistreated, on the contrary, they were all
provided with food and water - they were treated as real human
beings.
So far, more than 90 Armenians have expressed their desire to
stay in Azerbaijan's Garabagh and hold an Azerbaijani passport.
However, the majority of Armenians who decided to return to Armenia
were under the influence of the separatist regime's massive
propaganda of hatred towards the Islamic religion, Turks, and
neighbors, which eventually took hold for a generation in the minds
of Armenian nationals.
Azerbaijan has done a great job, and no matter how hard the
separatist regime tried to sow propaganda in the masses. Official
Baku complied with all resolutions and rules, unlike Armenia, which
resisted at every step and rejected the offer from Baku to maintain
peace in the region.
Reshaping Garabagh through resettlement
The liberated territories of Garabagh are beginning to take on a
new look. A decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
has been enacted to restore the liberated lands and return the IDPs
to the newly built "smart city" and "smart village", and along with
the construction of new zones of residence, special attention has
been paid to green energy and renewable energy sources.
Azerbaijan's favorable geographical location is conducive to
economic growth, imports, and exports of minerals, and the
expansion of green energy and its provision in the region.
Windmills, solar and marine panels, and hydroelectric power plants
have been built and put into operation and a great demand for
investment has come from the Arab countries.
The pro-Armenian Diaspora in different Western countries and
European Union structures were a big thorn in the side of peace and
prosperity in the region, who did not want to solve the problem
peacefully and sit down at the negotiation table. Eventually,
Azerbaijan's regaining its full sovereignty over its territories
was possible due to its strong military capabilities, political
wisdom, and the support of the brotherly country of Turkiye.
Today the West has exhausted itself by continuing to sow fear
and hatred, in the face of corrupt organizations of the European
Parliament, the UN, and others that adhere to the build-up of
forces in hypocritical thoughts. The Caucasus has become a target
of the West, which in every possible way undermines its reputation
by supporting a separatist regime through unfair decisions of
structures above, which do not hesitate to support and arm the
weakened countries in every possible way. An example of this is the
desire to arm Armenia by France.
Take the OSCE Minsk Group, which went the extra mile to freeze
the long-lasting conflict in the region. Over the past 30 years,
the organization has shown its full ineffectiveness, and when
Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity, it suddenly woke up
from a deep sleep. activities of the OSCE Minsk Group are simply
not necessary.
For 33 years, the leading structures for ensuring peace and
stability in different parts of the world, due to their corruption,
have not been able to cope with any problem and even lost their
reputation as long as they played into the hands of some powers.
Since the establishment of the UN structure, no wars, conflicts, as
well as the genocide of Azerbaijani people in history, including
the First Garabagh War, were prevented.
All ventures through the UN mission group
misfired
Attempts to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan at the international
level have failed. The structures need to reformat their views and
decisions. If we look soberly at the past for a better future, we
need to build peace now, which is what Azerbaijan is doing. The
unification of the Turkic world and its cohesion is not wanted by
most countries with the ideology of "Crusaders".
At the same time, the question of the deployment of the
international contingent of UN "blue helmets" in Garabagh, on which
Armenian activists had pinned so much hope, hoping to return to the
region victorious under their protection, seemed to have
disappeared of its own accord. Two UN humanitarian missions that
visited the region on 1 and 10 October did not find any Armenians
whose rights were being violated by the Azerbaijani authorities or
the military, after which this initiative of Yerevan smoothly came
to an end, leaving behind a small puddle of tears about unfulfilled
fantasies.
Maybe this is enough? Isn't it time to learn from all this
failure?
A significant milestone of prosperity for all in the Caucasus is
the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan,
opening the communication link with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, and
the return of the remaining 8 villages to Azerbaijan.
