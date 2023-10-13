Louisiana Fortify Homes Program Announces Second Round Of Grant Applications For Resilient Roofing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shannon EldridgeNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program is thrilled to announce its second round of grant applications, targeting Louisiana Citizens policyholders. This timely initiative offers up to $10,000 to homeowners, empowering them to upgrade their roofs to the high standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety. By ensuring stronger roofing, the program seeks to make Louisiana homes more resilient to hurricane-force winds, a critical need in our ever-evolving climate.Starting at noon on October 16, applications will be open for homeowners eager to avail of this opportunity. The program encourages all prospective applicants to create their profiles before the opening date to streamline the application process.To further elucidate the goals of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, Shannon Howard-Eldridge , an esteemed attorney with the Milling Law Firm in New Orleans, commented, "It's paramount for our homes, which stand as sanctuaries for so many, to be equipped with the means to withstand extreme weather conditions. This program, by fostering robustness in roofing standards, does just that. It's a proud step forward for Louisiana and a testament to our state's commitment to safety and resilience."Eligibility Details & Requirements:Homeowners need to consider the following aspects before applying:Only primary residences qualify, and homeowners, if selected, must confirm they have a homestead exemption on theproperty.Homeowners must provide evidence of an active residential insurance policy with wind coverage. Those in FEMA-designatedSpecial Flood Hazard Areas need proof of flood insurance.New constructions, condos, and mobile homes are excluded.Homes with a foundation of unrestrained stacked masonry or stone (dry-stack foundation) require an approved retrofitto be eligible.Duplexes and similar edifices qualify if they are the homeowner's primary residence and come with a verified homesteadexemption.A FORTIFIEDTM Evaluator will assess homes' condition. Homeowners are responsible for evaluation fees, ranging from$300 to $500. Approved Evaluators can be found here.It's advised to ensure the availability of at least one FORTIFIEDTM Contractor before hiring an Evaluator. The approvedContractors list is accessible here.Starting the project before getting the nod from the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program renders homeowners ineligiblefor the grant.Projects must adhere to the FORTIFIEDTM Roof standard to qualify for the grant.The grant directly compensates contractors, and homeowners cover any costs surpassing the full grant amount. Notethat grant funds strictly cover construction expenses.As hurricane seasons grow increasingly unpredictable, the urgency to reinforce homes to endure these tempestuous times becomes paramount. The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, by facilitating this vital upgrade, plays an instrumental role in safeguarding our community's future.Homeowners keen on fortifying their homes should seize this opportunity and ensure they create their profile ahead of the opening date.For any questions or additional information, please reach out to Contact Information .About Louisiana Fortify Homes Program:The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, backed by the state's vision to enhance residential resilience against extreme weather conditions, offers homeowners the chance to upgrade roofing standards. Working in tandem with the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, it's set on a mission to ensure homes across Louisiana stand strong against hurricane-force winds.

