Kuwait Finance Min. Holds Meetings In Marrakech

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MARRAKECH, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Finance Minister Fahad Al-Jarallah held several meetings on Friday on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank (WB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) held in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

He met with Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan on bilateral cooperation in the field of promoting the role of the WB's executive office to serve member states, including 11 Arab ones.

He then held a meeting with Secretary-General of the Omani Minister of Finance Nasser Al-Jashmi on several issues and economic and financial developments put on the agenda of WB and IMF meetings.

The Kuwaiti minister also met with Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund Jihad Azour, and discussed means of promoting cooperation between Kuwait and the fund, especially in state-implemented projects. (end)

