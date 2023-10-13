Investornewsbreaks Lead Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LRE) Closes On Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lead Real Estate Co. (NASDAQ: LRE) a

Japanese

real estate

developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums,

across Tokyo and Kanagawa prefecture,

has closed on its initial public offering; the offering consisted of 1,143,000

American Depositary Shares

(“ADS”) at a price of $7 per

ADS

to the public, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $8 million before the deduction of underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

According to the announcement, each ADS represents one ordinary share of the company. The company has also granted a 45-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to 171,450 additional ADSs. The

ADSs

began trading on the NASDAQ on Sept.

27, 2023. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC,

and Boustead Securities, LLC acted

as the joint book-running managers for the offering.



To view the full press release, visit

About

Lead Real Estate Co. Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co. is

a

Japanese

developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo and Kanagawa prefecture. In addition,

the

company

operates

hotels in Tokyo and leases

apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas. The company's mission is to serve

its

customers by offering stylish, safe and luxurious living; its vision is to

adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach

to

seek to

improve its operations and leverage

its

nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo and Kanagawa prefecture to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the United States and Hong Kong. For more information about the company, please visit .

