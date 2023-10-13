Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Presents Book In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has
presented a new book in Astana, Kazakhstan.
The book presentation "Abai in Azerbaijan and in the World",
published by the foundation, took place at the Presidential Center
of Culture , Azernews reports.
Opening the presentation ceremony, Deputy Director of the
Presidential Center of Culture Botagoz Kayypova spoke about the
rich heritage of the thinker of Kazakhstan and the entire Turkic
world Abai Kunanbayev.
She highly appreciated the work done by the foundation to
promote Abai Kunanbayev's creativity both in Azerbaijan and
throughout the world, and expressed gratitude for the publication
of the book.
President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva emphasized the importance of the book
presentation in Kazakhstan - the homeland of the great poet, prose
writer, translator, composer Abai Kunanbayev. The book is published
in the Azerbaijani language.
Gunay Afandiyeva stressed that the memory of Abai Kunanbayev has
always been honored in Azerbaijan.
She recalled the words of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev:
Abai and his work are the pride and happiness of the Kazakh people.
It belongs to all humanity, including the Azerbaijani people."
The foundation president noted that by presidential order, in
2011 one of the Baku streets was named after Abai Kunanbayev and
the Center for Kazakh Language, History and Culture named after the
poet started functioning at the Baku State University.
Gunay Afandiyeva also touched upon the publication in Spain and
the release into circulation of postage stamps on the occasion of
the 175th anniversary of Abai, as well as the holding of Abai Day
at the foundation headquarters.
She outlined that the book "Abay in Azerbaijan and in the World"
in the Azerbaijani language and in the original contains the poet's
poems, articles by Azerbaijani writers and literary scholars about
the outstanding personality, excerpts from Mukhtar Auezov's novel
"Abai" translated into Azerbaijani " as well as the well-known work
"Words of Edification"and his songs.
President of the Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy of the
Senate of the Kazakhstan Parliament Ruslan Rustemov, Member of the
Azerbaijani Parliament, academician Nizami Jafarov, the Azerbaijani
Ambassador to Kazakhstan Agalar Atamoglanov, General Director of
the Egemen Kazakhstan newspaper Dikhan Kamzabekuly, Director the
Kazakhstab National Academic Library Gaziza Nurgaliyeva and the
head of the humanities department of the Abai Research Institute
Altynai Askarova spoke about the rich creativity of Abai.
They highly appreciated the activities of the International
Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in the large-scale promotion
of Abai Kunanbayev's legacy.
Initiated in 2012, the foundation provides assistance in the
protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage
through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and
programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
