Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Presents Book In Kazakhstan

Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has presented a new book in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The book presentation "Abai in Azerbaijan and in the World", published by the foundation, took place at the Presidential Center of Culture , Azernews reports.

Opening the presentation ceremony, Deputy Director of the Presidential Center of Culture Botagoz Kayypova spoke about the rich heritage of the thinker of Kazakhstan and the entire Turkic world Abai Kunanbayev.

She highly appreciated the work done by the foundation to promote Abai Kunanbayev's creativity both in Azerbaijan and throughout the world, and expressed gratitude for the publication of the book.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva emphasized the importance of the book presentation in Kazakhstan - the homeland of the great poet, prose writer, translator, composer Abai Kunanbayev. The book is published in the Azerbaijani language.

Gunay Afandiyeva stressed that the memory of Abai Kunanbayev has always been honored in Azerbaijan.

She recalled the words of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev: Abai and his work are the pride and happiness of the Kazakh people. It belongs to all humanity, including the Azerbaijani people."

The foundation president noted that by presidential order, in 2011 one of the Baku streets was named after Abai Kunanbayev and the Center for Kazakh Language, History and Culture named after the poet started functioning at the Baku State University.

Gunay Afandiyeva also touched upon the publication in Spain and the release into circulation of postage stamps on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of Abai, as well as the holding of Abai Day at the foundation headquarters.

She outlined that the book "Abay in Azerbaijan and in the World" in the Azerbaijani language and in the original contains the poet's poems, articles by Azerbaijani writers and literary scholars about the outstanding personality, excerpts from Mukhtar Auezov's novel "Abai" translated into Azerbaijani " as well as the well-known work "Words of Edification"and his songs.

President of the Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakhstan Parliament Ruslan Rustemov, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, academician Nizami Jafarov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Agalar Atamoglanov, General Director of the Egemen Kazakhstan newspaper Dikhan Kamzabekuly, Director the Kazakhstab National Academic Library Gaziza Nurgaliyeva and the head of the humanities department of the Abai Research Institute Altynai Askarova spoke about the rich creativity of Abai.

They highly appreciated the activities of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in the large-scale promotion of Abai Kunanbayev's legacy.

Initiated in 2012, the foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.