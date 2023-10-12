S. Korean, Singaporean Teams Win World Bowling Championship Titles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The South Korean and Singaporean teams won Thursday the titles of double men and women's competitions of the World Bowling Championship currently hosted by Kuwait.

The South Korean national team won the title after beating another South Korean squad in the final game, winning the first and second positions in the men's contest.

Meanwhile, Singapore's women obtained the first and second places in the competition.

For his part, President of International, Asian and Kuwaiti Bowling Federations Sheikh Talal Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah hailed the outstanding performance of the participating teams.

He added that the participation of Kuwaiti male and female players helped them obtain important experiences that contribute to raising their technical levels. (end)

