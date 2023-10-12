Transport Minister, Australian Envoy Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) - Transport Minister Wissam Tahtamouni , on Thursday discussed with the Australian Ambassador to Jordan, Bernard Lynch, areas of enhancing future joint cooperation in the transport sector.According to a ministry statement, Tahtamouni presented the ministry's future projects scheduled to be implemented, in cooperation with partners in the transportation sectors by carrying out Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) initiatives.The minister added that this effort seeks to contribute to increasing job opportunities, especially for Jordanian women and youth, within the projects that are being executed in the sector.The minister also stressed importance of implementing renewable energy projects in Jordan's transportation sector, aimed of reducing transportation costs for citizens.For his part, Lynch pointed to the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-Australian relations over the decades within multiple "successful" cooperation frameworks, stressing the continued Australian support to Jordan's transport sector.