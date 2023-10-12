Iran's Parliament stresses all Arab, Muslim nations are against any relations with Zionist regime

(MENAFN) The Speaker of Iran's Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, made a significant statement, highlighting the collective sentiment among Muslim nations regarding the Israeli regime. He noted that the success of Operation al-Aqsa Storm has brought about a realization among Muslim nations, both regionally and globally, regarding the precarious state of the Israeli government. He emphasized that, presently, virtually all Arab and Muslim nations are unified in their stance against engaging in any form of relations with the Zionist regime. Ghalibaf underlined that governments that have taken steps towards establishing ties with Israel must recognize the growing opposition within their own populations. The damage inflicted in this context is no longer reparable, signifying a seismic shift in the regional political landscape.



The Iranian Parliament Speaker also pointed to the severe repercussions suffered by the Israeli regime due to the recent Palestinian attack on the nation. He highlighted the diminishing false sense of security that Israel had managed to create within its occupied territories. The perceived invulnerability, maintained under an ironclad cover, has eroded significantly. Fear is anticipated to become a persistent and pervasive emotion among the population living within these occupied territories. This shift underscores a substantial change in the internal dynamics of the region.



Ghalibaf lauded the courage and resilience of the Palestinian resistance forces in the face of the Israeli military apparatus. He remarked that their unwavering spirit and resolve have already led to a victory of sorts. The impact of their actions has created an "irreparable damage" that the Israeli regime will grapple with in the years to come. This assertion underscores the transformative nature of recent events in the region, both in terms of regional politics and the dynamics within Israel itself.

