Zelensky intends ‘solidarity’ visit to Israel

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky is looking to take a trip to Israel so that he can support Premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s crusade towards Gaza, a news agency stated on Wednesday.



Zelensky’s headquarters has delivered to Netanyahu’s headquarters a formal demand to arrange a trip, the United States source stated, quoting an unidentified representative from both Ukraine as well as Israel. The news agency stated the visit would “boost international support for Israel’s counteroffensive against Hamas in Gaza.”



The negotiations are yet in the preliminary phase and no date has been identified, based on the news agency`s sources. Neither administrations would assure or repudiate the statement on the record, though.



Zelensky was in Belgium on Wednesday, in a session with NATO protection ministers to inquire for further arms as well as ammo. Talking with journalists, he stated global backing meant a great deal to Ukraine in the first days of the war with Russia.



