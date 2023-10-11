QF’S BEHIND-THE-SCENES WORKERS TAKE CENTER STAGE AT APPRECIATION DAY

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 11 October 2023: Contracted workers who are a vital part of Qatar Foundation’s community and mission have been celebrated and honored for the role they play in daily life at Education City, at a special Appreciation Day.

The event – the first of its kind – was organized by the Workers’ Welfare team within Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Health, Safety and Environment Directorate, with the aim of empowering and motivating contracting workers as well as recognizing the value of their contribution to the organization and its ecosystem, and helping to nurture a positive and productive working environment across the organization.

The workers’ welfare standards established by QF underpins its commitment to maintaining and improving working and living conditions for all expatriate workers who have a role in delivering and operating organization’s initiatives, facilities, and services. These standards have become regarded as a national model for ensuring the ethical and dignified treatment of expatriate workers in Qatar.

Speaking at the Workers Appreciation Day, Hamad Al-Kuwari, Executive Director of City Operations, QF, said: “This event reflects how QF seeks to establish a culture of gratitude and appreciation among all members of its community, including students, employees and visitors, for the important role played by workers contracted with QF, whose roles include security, catering, cleaning, gardening and equipment maintenance.

“Every one of these contracted workers, even if their work is behind the scenes, has a major role at Education City. They are vital in enabling us to maintain a high level of services, and by establishing a culture of gratitude toward them, we aim to demonstrate the value of their roles and their efforts.”

He told the contracted workers attending the event: “Your constant dedication and active participation in supporting QF should not remain hidden. Your commitment truly embodies the spirit of teamwork and cooperation that is necessary for the prosperity of our society.

“Your contribution is essential to the vitality and dynamism that we see across Education City, and we are very grateful for this."

Al-Kuwari also spoke about how the appreciation initiative for contracted workers has a wider significance, reflecting QF’s role in empowering people across society, including within its own diverse community.

Among those recognized at the ceremony was security guard Mohammed Imthyas, whose character and dedication to his work was praised by many QF employees. An employee of G4S, he has worked at QF for 13 years, now being based at the 2015 building (QF Headquarters), and said: “Honoring workers in this way reflects the appreciation of others for our efforts and makes us feel that our roles are important and valued.

“I feel this event demonstrates that, when you perform your work with sincerity and dedication, it shows human and social values that have a positive impact on other people. I am very glad to work at QF and to see that my work is recognized and respected by its community.”

Surafel Mekuria, Director of the Cleaning Department at Compass, which provides contracted services to QF, said: “We have more than 700 employees at QF and all of us are pleased and grateful for this recognition of their efforts.

“All our employees at QF work in an environment of respect and appreciation, where hard work and good team spirit lead to stimulating opportunities.”

Stephen Brigg, Executive Director of QF’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment Directorate, said: “Without those who work in fields such as supply, maintenance, cleaning, and security, we would not be able to accomplish QFs goals in education, research and community development.

“Through this event – where we awarded certificates of appreciation to 16 male and female contracted workers who have demonstrated an excellent standard of work - we wanted to ensure that the efforts of our contracted workers do not go unnoticed.

“It is also an opportunity to acknowledge the performance of the many companies contracted by QF for their commitment to ensuring the welfare and wellbeing of their employees, which is something that we work very closely with them on. We are delighted that representatives of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs here with for this celebratory event, and we intend for it to become an annual occasion.”

Pointing out that this event reflects QF's keenness in creating an environment for workers that values their efforts and ensures continuity of the work they undertake in Education City, Noura Al Ibrahim, Manager of Welfare at QF’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment Directorate, said: “I extend my sincere gratitude towards the efforts made by the team, contract holders, and everyone who contributed to the success of this event.”







MENAFN11102023004929011400ID1107225980