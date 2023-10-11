Recent earthquake hits overwhelmed Afghanistan

(MENAFN) In a distressing turn of events, a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck western Afghanistan, adding to the recent wave of natural disasters that have befallen the country. This new quake follows closely on the heels of a major seismic event that claimed the lives of over 2,000 Afghans and left thousands more injured. Local authorities swiftly responded to the latest tremor, reporting its occurrence just days after the previous catastrophe.



According to data from the United States Geological Survey, the most recent quake occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with a remarkably shallow depth of merely 9 kilometers. The epicenter was pinpointed in close proximity to the provincial capital of Herat Province, located near Afghanistan's western border. The rapid succession of these two significant seismic events has left the populace in a state of profound shock and apprehension.



Local resident Mohammad Reza shared his harrowing experience with the New York Times, recounting the overwhelming fear and disbelief that gripped him during the tremor. He revealed, with a tremor in his voice, that the intensity of the quake left him feeling dizzy and physically unwell, pushing him to the point of nausea. Recalling the moment, he admitted to thinking that the worst was upon them, vividly remembering the trauma of the preceding 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck just days prior.



As of now, Afghan authorities have not yet released official casualty figures in the wake of this latest disaster. However, sources connected to the Herat Seminary Hospital informed a news agency that the medical facility had already treated 55 individuals for various injuries, tragically recording one loss of life. The relentless series of earthquakes has left the region grappling with the devastating aftermath, as communities and healthcare resources work tirelessly to provide aid and support to those affected by these successive natural disasters.



