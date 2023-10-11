₹100 Crore Gurgaon Apartment Sale Stuns Market. All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Gurgaon real estate community is buzzing with news of a substantial Rs100-crore transaction involving a 10,000 square feet apartment at The Camellias by DLF on Golf Course Road, The Economic Times reported per the report, a few months back, a similarly sized apartment in the same location was sold for ₹60 crore. The surge in property prices is attributed to the substantial increase in per-square-foot rates for this address over the past four months Read: 'Room for ants' Internet abuzz over ₹12,000 Bengaluru house listing offering space for just a bed“There is a huge demand for apartments at DLF Golf Links since most startup founders, senior executives of MNCs, and businessmen prefer to live here because of the unmatched amenities and ecosystem,” ET reported Amit Goyal, managing director, India Sotheby's International Realty as saying Read: Real estate sector needs to tap finance from banking system not homebuyers: Housing ministryDLF offers these apartments in a basic, unfinished state at a listed price of Rs85 crore for a 10,000-square-foot unit, owners who have invested in interior enhancements are now seeking over Rs100 crore for apartments of equivalent size, solidifying the property's status as one of the priciest condominiums in the nation, ET reported notable increase in luxury real estate costs in Gurgaon and affluent areas of Delhi has elevated the prices of high-end apartments in the southwestern suburb and mansions in the Lutyens zone, now rivalling the rates seen in Mumbai's prestigious neighbourhoods, where the cost per square foot has exceeded Rs1 lakh Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol get Manoj Bajpayee as new neighbour in Mumbai's Andheri luxurious office buildingWithin the National Capital Region (NCR), which encompasses Delhi and its neighboring areas like Noida and Gurgaon, real estate professionals are currently making parallels between The Camellias and Delhi's prestigious Lutyens zone Read: India's real estate sector likely to expand to $5.8 trillion by 2047: ReportEarlier in August, as per a joint report by Knight Frank and National Real Estate Development Council (Naredeco), India's real estate sector is expected to expand to $5.8 trillion by 2047, contributing 15.5% to the GDP from an existing share of 7.3%.The report 'India Real Estate: Vision 2047' stated that the residential segment will have an overwhelming share in the real estate sector.“By 2047, when India reaches 100 years of independence, the size of India's economy is estimated to range between $33-40 trillion,\" it said.

