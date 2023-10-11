Female UAE Founder Files a Patent for an Innovative Approach to Climate Change

(MENAFN- The PR Company) Rana Hajirasouli is the founder of global climate-tech platform The Surpluss.



Rana Hajirasouli, Founder of the The Surpluss, has secured a provisional utility patent to help businesses respond to climate change. Entitled ‘Systems and Methods for Resource Sharing,’ the methodology allows organizations to identify their current resources and see where they can be better managed and shared, contributing to more efficient production, reducing waste, and increasing revenue through a Four Category Method.



The patent highlights the importance of innovation in cross-industrial collaboration and addresses critical challenges that can prevent companies from adopting circular economy solutions at various points of the supply chain. As a result, it has the potential to reshape urban planning and empower underserved communities, creating new, structured ways of collaborating and contributing to the global push for a more sustainable industrial future.



The Surpluss Founder Rana Hajirasouli explains: “Giving companies who want to advance their sustainability transformation an accessible methodology with potential financial benefits is essential for change. Every company has something to contribute; they just need the right tools to understand the value of their resources and make their supply chains more resilient”.



Rana filed the patent after years of rigorous research and development, which led her to identify a lack of effective methodologies addressing both the commercial and technical implications of transitioning to ‘net zero’.



Rana adds: “It is critical to include every business in this transition. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, but hopefully this will give companies a common language to find the compatibility we urgently need.



“I am particularly excited to introduce this innovation to the UAE market. The UAE is paving the way for sustainable development setting ambitious goals, and there is a huge appetite for change. As a young female innovator raised in the UAE, I hope this signals our passion to the world and shows that we are actively working on solutions to the most pressing problems.”



The patent has been filed in the United States and is covered through an international filing system incorporating multiple geographies, including the UAE and the UK. Utility patents are specifically granted for novel, useful, and non-obvious inventions or discoveries that offer practical applications, and its versatility extends across various industries, from manufacturing to logistics, healthcare and agriculture, enabling businesses of all sizes to streamline their operations, reduce material intensity and costs.



Over the next 12 months, The Surpluss platform will work with a range of partners, including academic institutions, free zones, and municipalities to capture insights into how systematized collaboration between neighbour companies can transform emission-intensive industrial areas into resilient and sustainable clusters.



