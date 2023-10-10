Sliding Vane Air Motor Market Expected $3,677.7 Million By 2025 | FIAM, Atlas Copco, Globe Airmotors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global Sliding Vane Air Motor market is growing at a CAGR of 4.61% forecast by 2025

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global sliding vane air motor market size is expected to reach $3,677.7 million in 2025, from $2,575.8 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2018 to 2025

The Sliding Vane Air Motor Market, also known as Vane Air Motors or Pneumatic Motors, are pneumatic devices that convert compressed air into mechanical energy. They operate on a simple principle, as compressed air enters the motor, it pushes vanes (blades) within a rotor, causing the rotor to rotate. This rotation is then used to perform various mechanical tasks. Sliding Vane Air Motors are known for their reliability, durability, and ability to deliver precise control.

Top Leading Companies: Ingersoll-Rand plc, Desoutter Industrial Tools, Globe Airmotors B.V., Deprag Schulz Gmbh U. Co., Sommer-Technik GmbH, Ferry Produits, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.P.A., San-Ei Seiki Seisakusho Co., Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Bibus Holding AG.

Sliding vane air motor are air motors that constitute multiple vanes fitted on slotted rotor. These motors utilize the energy stored in form of compressed air to exert pressure on vanes, which convert the potential energy into mechanical work by providing rotational motion to the central shaft. Moreover, increase in investment toward superior industrial tools and systems and the ability to perform efficiently in hazardous conditions with low fuel consumption boost the growth of the sliding vane air motor market. However, high energy consumption and low demand in heavy duty applications are expected to hamper the market growth.

They are used for conveyor systems, material handling, and precision machining. In the automotive industry, Sliding Vane Air Motors are used for tasks such as paint spraying and tightening bolts. These motors are utilized in aircraft systems and cockpit controls. They find applications in pharmaceutical manufacturing, where precision and hygiene are critical. Sliding Vane Air Motors are used in food processing and packaging, where hygiene and reliability are paramount. They are employed for valve actuation, winches, and drilling equipment in the oil and gas sector.

The demand for automation in various industries, including manufacturing, packaging, and robotics, is a major driver for the Sliding Vane Air Motor market. These motors are ideal for applications that require precise control and reliable performance. Sliding Vane Air Motors are considered more environmentally friendly compared to electric motors, as they produce zero emissions. This sustainability aspect is gaining traction, especially in industries focused on reducing their carbon footprint.

Sliding Vane Air Motors come in a range of sizes and power capacities, making them suitable for various applications. Their compact design allows them to be integrated into tight spaces, expanding their usability. These motors are known for their low maintenance costs and long operational life, making them a cost-effective choice in the long run.

The Sliding Vane Air Motor market is poised for growth in the coming years, driven by increased demand for automation, sustainability, and cost-efficiency. With their versatility and reliability, these pneumatic motors have established themselves as a valuable asset across a wide range of industries. As technology continues to advance, Sliding Vane Air Motors may find new applications and ways to enhance their performance, ensuring their continued relevance in the evolving industrial landscape.

