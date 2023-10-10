Borrell: EU Supports Territorial Integrity Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative Josep Borrell Tuesday said that the 27-member bloc is ready to help and support the territorial integrity of Kuwait.

"We are also following with the greatest attention the ruling by the Iraqi Supreme Federal Court on the 2012 maritime agreement with Kuwait. I had the opportunity to discussing that with my Kuwait fellow minister (Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al Sabah)," he said in his opening speech to the EU-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Joint Council and Ministerial meeting in Muscat, Oman.

"Both Kuwait and Iraq are privileged EU partners and we want to see the issue solved, and we stand ready to help and support the territorial integrity of Kuwait," he said.

Borrell's speech was carried live by EU's audiovisual service, EBS.

Referring to the current dramatic situation in Palestine, the EU's foreign policy chief said, "the priority now is to stop the violence, to de-escalate, to protect civilians and the release of all hostages."

He noted that together with the Arab League, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan, last September "we started a joint initiative to help to revitalize the two-state solution."

This tragic event in Palestine is a wakeup call for the international community to engage to find a solution. The support of our friends in stopping violence is vital, he said.

After the EU adoption of the strategy for the Gulf last year, Borrell said "we Europeans are here today to take stock of the progress made in our cooperation but mostly to commit to work together in more strategic areas."

The EU is ready to support regional-led efforts to support the security challenges in the Gulf, he added. (end)

