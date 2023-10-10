6 Incredible Benefits Of Chia Seeds For Supple Skin

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chia seeds are big powerhouses of nutrition that offer various benefits for your skin. Here are six unexpected ways chia seeds contribute to supple and healthy skin.

Chia seeds are packed with antioxidants, which protect your skin from free radicals and

premature ageing.

When soaked, chia seeds can absorb many times their weight in water. This hydration effect helps keep your skin moisturized.

Chia seeds are abundant in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining healthy cell membranes.

Omega-3s in chia seeds have anti-inflammatory properties, helping to calm irritated skin conditions like redness and puffiness.

Chia seeds are a good source of vitamin C, which is vital for collagen synthesis. Collagen is necessary for skin elasticity and firmness.