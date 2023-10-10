(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Power of Cost Segregation: Unlocking Tax Savings in Real Estate with Geraldine Serrano

Real Estate IQ: Wisdom for Smart Moves

Geraldine Serrano - Specialty Tax Consultant

In this episode of Real Estate IQ, Geraldine Serrano shares insights on this strategy, debunking myths & revealing its transformative potential.

- Geraldine SerranoSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent episode of the "Unlocking Tax Savings in Real Estate: The Power of Cost Segregation" podcast, listeners gained valuable insights into the world of cost segregation and its potential to significantly reduce tax liabilities for both residential and commercial real estate investors.Hosted by Sharad Gupta, the episode featured a compelling interview with Geraldine Serrano, a seasoned Specialty Tax Consultant with Veritax Advisors. With over a decade of experience, Geraldine has been instrumental in helping real estate investors across the United States lower their tax burdens and boost their cash flow through a tax strategy known as cost segregation.Cost segregation is a powerful tax-saving strategy that allows investors to accelerate depreciation on various property components, leading to substantial tax savings. During the episode, Geraldine debunked common myths about cost segregation, emphasizing that it can be applied to residential and commercial properties, regardless of purchase price. She highlighted that even properties as modest as single-family homes in various states can benefit from this strategy.Listeners were treated to insightful stories of investors who saved millions in taxes through cost segregation, illustrating its potential to transform financial outcomes.Geraldine Serrano emphasized that cost segregation is a time value of money play. This strategy allows investors to allocate funds for other investments or financial goals rather than paying hefty tax bills.For those looking to explore cost segregation further, Geraldine advised seeking advice from professionals who understand the intricacies of this tax-saving strategy.The episode ended with a clear message: cost segregation is a powerful tool in the real estate investor's toolkit, and its influence is expected to grow as more investors and CPAs become educated about its benefits."Cost segregation isn't going anywhere; it's a tax strategy built for the long haul." - Sharad Gupta - Real Estate IQ's HostThe episode featuring Geraldine Serrano can be found on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.“Real Estate IQ: Wisdom for Smart Moves” podcast is proudly sponsored by TradeMyHome powered by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

