US Embassy Welcomes Former NASA Astronaut To Doha

Doha, Qatar: The US Embassy Doha is proud to announce that trailblazing astronaut Dr. Anna L. Fisher will visit Qatar from October 11 to 13.

Dr. Fisher, a physician and former NASA Astronaut who in 1984 became the first mother to travel to space, is now on a different mission: She is showing Qatar's youth the possibilities of space-related careers, and using lessons learned from space travel to combat climate change.“Space exploration knows no boundaries. It's an honour to share my experiences and encourage the next generation of space enthusiasts in Qatar,” said Dr. Fisher.

The US Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires, Natalie Baker, said,“We are thrilled to welcome American astronaut and physician Dr. Anna L. Fisher to Doha. I invite all young Qataris interested in STEM careers, and anyone ready to be inspired by her incredible life story and scientific insights, to come meet Dr. Fisher this week.”

Dr. Fisher's journey in Qatar kicks off with an inspirational presentation at the University of Doha for Science & Technology (UDST) on October 11 at 3pm. This public event aims to ignite the passion of the next generation of scientists, engineers, doctors, and astronauts.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST said:“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Anna L. Fisher to UDST. This visit is a momentous occasion for the University's community, and we are pleased to extend the invitation to the public encouraging everyone to be inspired by her pioneering journey. .”

On October 12 at 10.30 am, Dr. Fisher will share her remarkable story of becoming one of the first six women astronauts at NASA, and the first mother in space. This captivating discussion is open to the public at the Qatar National Library. Joining forces with space scientist Dr. Essam Heggy of the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI), and Qatari pilot and NASA Space Camp graduate Capt. Mohammed Al Khater, Dr. Fisher will participate in a panel discussion at Expo 2023 on Friday, October 13 at 5.30 pm.