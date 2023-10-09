(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) After This Year's Thundering Success, Monster Jam is Set to Roar Back into Abu Dhabi in June 2024







Full-throttle family fun set to make a return to Etihad Arena with three high-octane events scheduled across June 8 and 9, 2024



Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 4, 2023 – Following this year's rip-roaring success at a packed Etihad Arena, Monster Jam®, the world's most action-packed motorsports experience, is bringing its unique blend of full-throttle family fun back to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for a second consecutive year.

Promising an adrenaline-fueled weekend of motorsport mayhem, a selection of 5,500kg monster trucks will scream back into the Etihad Arena for two shows on June 8 and a third show on June 9. Despite their staggering weight, the high-octane trucks will once again perform a host of daring stunts at astounding speeds that had attendees at last May's shows hollering with excitement after each repertoire of flips, jumps, and tricks.



Next year's competition will see the sport's top competitors come head-to-head in three divisions: Racing, two-wheeled skills, and freestyle. Mirroring the same format as this year's edition, the performance is the ultimate family event with an exciting interactive element enabling fans to vote live after each stunt to help crown the show's overall winner. As with this year, the event will also feature an incredible air-borne motocross performance and an exciting pre-show Pit Party to meet and greet the drivers and witness the massive trucks up-close. Tickets are available now at etihadarena and platinumlist



Brought to the region by Proactiv Entertainment – the leading producer and promoter of large-scale shows, international exhibitions and music concerts – and in partnership with Feld Motor Sports, the return of Monster Jam to Yas Island presents a new opportunity for thrill-seekers to experience the trucks up close as they skilfully race around the dirt track with a range of

fearless stunts to collect points in the freestyle, skills, donut and racing divisions.



Nicolas Renna, Chief Operating Officer at Proactiv Entertainment, leading international producer and promoter of large-scale events, said:“After witnessing a packed arena this year, bringing Monster Jam back to Abu Dhabi was a no-brainer. This year proved there's such a massive appetite in the UAE for events of this nature, and if you missed out this year, we're delighted to provide another opportunity to attend this next one – the experience is unmatched, and while the truck line-up for next year is yet to be announced, it's probably my favourite one yet so be sure to watch this space!”

Magnus Danielsson, Vice President of Motorsports for Feld Entertainment Inc., owner of Monster Jam, said“Monster Jam is a global premier experience which entertains and delights millions around the planet, bringing families of all ages together. We are excited to be bringing Monster Jam back to Abu Dhabi. The record numbers from last time around speak for themselves, and now we're looking forward to exceeding them and putting on the biggest event so far! Monster Jam in Abu Dhabi is definitely a must-experience, and tickets will for sure be in high demand!”

This year marked a historic moment when Monster Jam made its triumphant return to Abu Dhabi after nearly a decade. Following its roaring success, Yas Island's Etihad Arena is ready to host the highly anticipated event once again in June 2024, reinforcing their commitment to bringing the world's most sought-after global entertainment to residents and tourists.



WHEN:

Saturday, June 8 –1 | Pit Party – 10

Saturday, June 8 –6

Sunday, June 9 –1.00 pm | Pit Party – 10

WHERE:

Etihad Arena | Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

TICKETS:

All tickets are available for purchase online at and – 645 AED (inclusive of show + Pit Party)

Platinum – 485 AED

Gold – 385 AED

Silver – 250 AED

Bronze – 145 AED



Aside from the VIP tickets which are all inclusive, all the other categories can access the Pit Party for an additional cost of Dh50. Fans buying family packs of four Gold or Silver tickets can avail a 15 per cent discount.

