President Orders Police Protection For Israelis In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has ordered Police protection for Israelis in Sri Lanka and also condemned the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel killing a large number of civilians.

The President told the Cabinet that there are several Sri Lankans working in Israel and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must locate them and ensure their safety.

“There are a number of Israelis in Sri Lanka – some are tourists, and some are employed. We must help them to travel back to Israel. I have also asked the Police to look after the Israelis here,” the President's media unit quoted the President as saying.

He also said that Sri Lanka has always supported two states concept of Israel and Palestine.

“We are steadfast in our support. At times we have condemned Israel's actions. Nevertheless, all this does not justify Hamas attack on Israel killing a large number of civilians. The Government of Sri Lanka condemns this unprecedented attack,” he said..

The President said the fighting and violence must be brought to an end immediately and that Sri Lanka is also in agreement with an African Union proposal.

“There is another impact of this crisis. The petrol prices were expected to rise to USD 100. per barrel and thereafter recede from end February. This crisis will only create a further shortage of fuel ensuring that fuel prices will remain high for a longer time. This is a big blow to the developing economies,” he added.