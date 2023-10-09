KP Police Extend Respite For Afghan Migrants, Enforcement From November

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police has opted to refrain from taking immediate action against illegal Afghan migrants until October 31, extending a temporary reprieve. Police sources confirm that no crackdown on unlawfully residing Afghan refugees will be conducted until the end of October.

Directives have been dispatched to Regional Police Officers, instructing them to compile data regarding illegal residents from District Police Officers (DPOs) within their respective districts. Additionally, police officials emphasize the need to exercise special care and respect when dealing with Afghan refugees.

Police sources reveal that Afghan refugees are voluntarily departing from the country. Following October 31, the legal process for their evacuation will be set in motion.

Also Read: Gold Prices Decline as Dollar Slips, Speculators Face Crackdown

It's worth noting that today, an application has been submitted to the Peshawar High Court, seeking to prevent the deportation of Afghan citizens from Pakistan. The petitioner, Saifullah Mohib Kaka Khel Advocate, contends that individuals possessing Afghan Proof of Registration (POR) or Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) are also facing unwarranted arrests and exorbitant bribery demands from the police, actions deemed illegal.

The petitioner beseeches the court to safeguard Afghan citizens who meet the criteria for citizenship or possess Pakistan Origin Cards (POCs) from deportation. The petitioner advocates for the deferment of deportation until a comprehensive policy is formulated.

Pakistan has previously urged all illegal immigrants to voluntarily exit the country by October 30, with explicit warnings of impending arrests and deportation post-deadline. Consequently, numerous Afghan families have embarked on their journey back to Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

On another front, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have extended their offer to aid in the registration and management of Afghan nationals currently residing in Pakistan.

Hits: 3