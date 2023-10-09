Russia Sent Weapons To Hamas To Spread False Accusations Against Ukraine - Kyslytsya

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia transferred weapons to Hamas to "support" fakes that the Kremlin is desperately spreading about military aid to Ukraine, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya has said.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, he said this at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.

"As part of the Kremlin's disinformation campaigns, these fakes can be used as a basis for so-called 'investigations' in the Western information space. To make these fakes more convincing, Russia can use a defector from the Ukrainian border service, Ruslan Syrovyi, who turned out to be a long-time Russian agent," Kyslytsya said.

According to him, it will be no surprise if Putin's envoy, at a UNSC meeting on Friday, tries to use this narrative about weapons intended for Ukraine in the Middle East.

He expressed hope that the world would focus on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, "rather than on consuming Russian propaganda and watching new Mosfilm shows, similar to those scheduled in this hall for October 13."

Currently, the Russian Federation carefully copies its "role model" - the Third Reich, he said.

According to Kyslytsya, Russia is doing this by "killing people, trying to annex territories, fueling imperial sentiments and a sense of own superiority."

"And they also try to whitewash their aggression, pretending that they are defending themselves from imaginary attacks," he said.

He recalled that similar stories are well remembered in Ukraine, when entire settlements were razed to the ground, settlements were destroyed, and their inhabitants died during the Nazi invasion of Ukraine.

Kyslytsya recalled that Putin is explaining his war of aggression as "defense," being completely unconcerned about "how crazy it sounds to audiences outside of Russia."

"All these narratives mean that the ruscist regime is following in the footsteps of its Nazi predecessors," he added.

On Monday, October 9, the UN Security Council met at Ukraine's request to discuss the consequences of Russian shelling of the village of Hroza and other populated areas.

Moscow demanded a meeting of the UN Security Council on October 13 to once again accuse the West of supplying weapons to Ukraine.