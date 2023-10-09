Canadian Instructors Teaching Ukrainian Recruits First Aid Skills In Great Britain

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The military instructors of the Canadian Armed Forces are teaching Ukrainian recruits the basic principles of first aid as part of the Operation UNIFIER military training and capacity building mission in Great Britain.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The training module is studied by the Ukrainian military under the expert guidance of Canadian instructors, both theoretically and in practice.

In particular, Ukrainian recruits are taught the methods of providing first aid on the battlefield, evacuating the wounded during hostilities in populated areas, while preparing, seizing, mopping up and holding a building, as well as comprehensive actions while seizing premises as a unit.

“This and other training modules make the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine professionally trained and prepared for combat conditions when defending Ukraine against the Russian aggressor,” the General Staff noted.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine expressed gratitude to Canada and the United Kingdom for their support and assistance.

A reminder that, since the Operation UNIFIER was launched in 2015, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained over 39,000 Ukrainian military and security personnel in battlefield tactics and advanced military skills. As the Russian invasion started, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine but, in a few months, resumed training in the United Kingdom, Poland and Latvia.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine