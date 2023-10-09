EU Extends Sanctions Against Use Of Chemical Weapons

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The European Union, Monday, extended the sanctions regime against the proliferation and use of chemical weapons for three years until October 16, 2026 and prolonged existing sanction against persons and entities for another year, until October 16, 2024.

According to an EU statement, currently, sanctions in place apply to 25 persons and 3 entities. Those targeted are subject to an asset freeze and EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to them.

Additionally, individuals are subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

The sanctions regime aims to contribute to the EUآ's efforts to counter the proliferation and use of chemical weapons, as well as to support the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction (CWC), it noted. (end)

nk













MENAFN09102023000071011013ID1107213238