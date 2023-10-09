Iran's President Expresses Support To Hamas's Political Leader

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi called the head of the Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyeh to declare support for the Palestinian people and the "resistance forces".

This was posted by the press service of the Islamist group, Ukrinform reported with reference to LB.u

"What you have done is about pride, glory and power, and God is your support," Raisi said.

He declared Iran's backing for the Palestinian people and the "resistance forces".

"You have made the Islamic nation happy with your initiative," he said, adding that he prayed to Allah for new victories.

As reported, on the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel. Militants invaded the country, simultaneously launching a massive rocket attack.

Israel has officially declared a state of war.

The death toll on the Israeli side has already exceeded 700. At least two Ukrainian nationals are among those killed.

The EU, as well as the U.S., Ukraine, and a number of other countries have condemned the attacks on Israel.