Riyadh Int'l Book Fair Wraps Up Activities With Over A Million Visitors

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Under the theme“An Inspiring Destination” the Riyadh International Book Fair 2023 wrapped up the 10-day run at King Saud University in Riyadh, Saturday.

The fair drew over a million attendees from all around the Kingdom and overseas. Oman was selected, as the special guest for this year's event,

The forthcoming editions will strive to address any potential issues, improve visitors' experiences through various activities, feature fresh artwork, and make advantage of technological advancements.

Rare books, manuscripts, and artworks were on display at the fair, which covered more than 55,000 square meters. Cultural organizations, educational institutions, and international publishing corporations also attended.

Over 200 events and activities made up the cultural program of the fair, which also featured interactive symposiums, poetry readings with a variety of poets and Nabati poetry, workshops in a range of subject areas, theatrical productions of Saudi and international plays, concerts, and a“book talk” event with prominent authors and thinkers.

The fair organized a children's poetry delivery competition for the first time. The event allowed kids to practise their poem-reading skills in front of an audience, which improved their language proficiency and self-confidence.