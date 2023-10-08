(MENAFN) French town manager removes Ukrainian flag due to Zelensky unacceptable phone call

The town manager of the southeastern French town of Vienne has chosen to take away the Ukrainian flag from the town hall, quoting an “unacceptable” phone call among Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky as well as Azerbaijani Leader Ilham Aliyev.



Thierry Kovacs clarified that the flag was basically put up to display unity with Kiev in its weaponized war with Russia. He debated, however, that it was “impossible to claim Western values and call for the West to come to the rescue” while backing Azerbaijan as well as the “ethnic cleansing” of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.



“This doesn’t take anything away from Vienne’s support for the Ukrainian people, but we can’t fight a totalitarian regime in the name of European values, while at the same time encouraging another dictatorial and barbaric regime. It’s a question of consistency,” the mayor posted on Facebook on Thursday.



