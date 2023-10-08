Lulu Hypermarket Unveils Extravagant World Food Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket, the regional leader in the retail industry, has set the stage for an epic culinary journey with the launch of its World Food Festival promotion.

The festival is set to captivate shoppers with an array of global flavors and unbeatable discounts, running from October 5 to 11 at all Lulu Hypermarket outlets in Qatar.

The grand inauguration of this week-long celebration took place on October 5 at Lulu Abu Sidra Mall, with the esteemed presence of Qatari celebrity chef Ayisha Al Tamimi, alongside the top management of Lulu Qatar and distinguished guests.

Lulu Hypermarket has harnessed its global sourcing prowess, with offices in the UK, USA, Spain, Italy, and more, to bring the world's culinary trends and products to Qatar at affordable prices. The World Food Festival boasts an extensive range of food products from across the globe, offering extraordinary promotional offers and unprecedented discounts.

During the promotional week, Lulu Hypermarket outlets are hosting a series of exciting activities, promotions, and culinary displays that have enticed a steady stream of shoppers to these venues. Some of the major attractions include the Rice N' Spice Festival, Biriyani Fest, Kebab Fest, Cheese Fest, and Salad Fest.

What's more, the festival also features multiple cookery contests and special food stalls and sampling counters at all outlets, allowing visitors to savor dishes from around the world and purchase their favorites.

Authentic Indian fast foods from street food stalls add an extra layer of excitement, while creative food displays and thematic decorations enhance the overall ambiance of this week-long celebration of global cuisine.

An official spokesperson from the Lulu Group remarked,“At Lulu, our commitment to staying connected with our extensive customer base is unwavering. The food festival represents an ideal occasion for our valued customers to savor the delightful ambiance, exceptional cuisine, and entertainment, all while seizing incredible offers. We've meticulously crafted substantial discounts and astonishing promotions to delight and surprise our shoppers.”

The World Food Festival is a testament to Lulu Hypermarket's commitment to providing shoppers with a world-class experience that delivers the finest products from around the globe at highly competitive prices.

Lulu Hypermarket invites everyone to savor the world's flavors and indulge in a culinary journey like never before. Don't miss out on this delectable experience.