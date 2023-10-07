Srinagar's Sunday Markets: Tradition, Traffic, And Transformation

Read Also No Content Available

Alternate Routes: Implementation of alternate routes that bypass the core market areas on Sundays. By doing so, the traffic department can alleviate congestion on the main thoroughfares and significantly reduce noise and air pollution.

Restrict Vehicular Access: Consider restricting vehicular access within the Sunday market premises during market hours. This would not only ease the traffic burden but also create a pedestrian-friendly shopping experience, allowing people to enjoy their shopping without the stress of navigating through congested roads.

Promotion of Public Transportation: Encourage the use of public transportation, such as buses or trams, to reduce the number of private vehicles on the road during Sundays.

Pedestrian Zones: Create designated pedestrian zones within the market areas to enhance the shopping experience and promote a safer and more enjoyable environment for shoppers.

Parking Facilities: Develop convenient and secure parking facilities in the vicinity of the Sunday markets, connected to the market areas through shuttle services.

Information and Communication: Implement advanced traffic management systems that provide real-time updates on traffic conditions and parking availability.

Environmental Initiatives: Introduce electric or hybrid public transportation options and encourage the use of eco-friendly vehicles to reduce air pollution in the city.

Community Engagement: Involve the local community, including vendors and residents, in discussions and decision-making regarding traffic management to find effective and sustainable solutions that benefit everyone.

Gender-Segregated Sunday Markets for Safety and Respect:

Creating separate Sunday markets for males and females could indeed be considered as a potential solution to address the issues of harassment and overcrowding in Srinagar's Sunday markets.

In recent times, it has become evident that some individuals visit these markets not for shopping but for inappropriate behavior, causing discomfort and distress, particularly to women. The overcrowding during these events sometimes enables such behavior to go unchecked. By establishing gender-segregated markets, authorities can provide a safer and more comfortable shopping environment for all attendees.

These separate markets could be organized in close proximity to each other, maintaining the tradition of the Sunday markets while ensuring a more respectful and secure atmosphere. Moreover, this initiative would empower individuals, especially women, to enjoy their shopping experience without fear of harassment and contribute to fostering a culture of respect and decency in these cherished marketplaces.

Implementing this idea would require careful planning and coordination between the authorities, vendors, and the community. By taking such proactive steps, Srinagar can preserve the essence of its Sunday markets, making them inclusive and enjoyable for everyone while addressing the concerning issues of harassment and overcrowding.

Efforts to enhance traffic management in Srinagar's Sunday markets should be part of a broader urban planning strategy aimed at improving the overall quality of life in the city while preserving its cultural heritage and economic vitality. By prioritizing efficient traffic management, Srinagar can maintain the vitality of its beloved markets while ensuring the well-being of its residents, thus fostering a more prosperous and harmonious city.

Aubaid Ahmad Akhoon is a Columnist and an Associate Editor of the Weekly Publication Education Quill

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now