Blogger: Armenia Sponsored Terrorism On Territory Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Armenia has been financing, sponsoring separatism or, to put it a bit harsher, terrorism on the territory of Azerbaijan for thirty years," blogger Natalie Aleksanyan wrote on her Facebook page, Azernews reports.

"Recognising Azerbaijan's territorial integrity on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration, Nikol Pashinyan stated that Garabagh is Azerbaijan and has always been so. It directly follows from this that Armenia has been funding and resourcing the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan for thirty years. In other words, it has sponsored separatism or, to put it a little more harshly, terrorism on the territory of Azerbaijan. This is not my analysis, it is a fact obvious to any person with legal knowledge.

And if we add to this the information that Azerbaijan will receive from the "Artsakh bandits" in its prison, Armenia will face very serious proceedings in international courts. The international community is generally pro-Armenian and will try to protect us in this matter, as it has been directly involved in the ongoing games around Garabagh. It is still unclear how the processes will develop, but it is a fact that Armenia's image will be hit hard.

How will Pashinyan's government act to deflect the blow from Armenia? Firstly, it is necessary to give a precise legal assessment of what happened from the day Robert Kocharyan illegally seized power in Armenia until now. Things and events should be called by their names. The fact that the perpetrator is an Armenian should not prevent his criminal prosecution. The leaders of the Garabagh clan living in Armenia should be imprisoned. Dashnaktsutyun with its fascist ideology should be banned in Armenia, as it happened during the reign of Ter-Petrosyan. Secondly, all the property of the looters should be nationalised down to the last penny so that Armenia has resources for possible future reparations.

Yes, it should be clearly stated that for many years Armenia has been ruled by terrorists who illegally seized power and conducted their terrorist activities both in Armenia itself and abroad, including in Azerbaijan. We must not allow the terrorists nicknamed "Mr President" to once again make us all guilty while they themselves enjoy the loot.

We must not be afraid to cleanse our country of filth. Only and only in this case Armenia will soften the blow that awaits it. And if we do everything wisely, there will be no blow at all. We can prevent the catastrophe awaiting us, but if we do not have the strength to do it again, we will indeed become the culprits of what happened and will once again bear full responsibility for the crimes of the bandits of the Garabagh clan," Natalie Aleksanyan wrote.