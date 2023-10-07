Blogger: Armenia Sponsored Terrorism On Territory Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Armenia has been financing, sponsoring separatism or, to put it
a bit harsher, terrorism on the territory of Azerbaijan for thirty
years," blogger Natalie Aleksanyan wrote on her Facebook page, Azernews reports.
"Recognising Azerbaijan's territorial integrity on the basis of
the Alma-Ata Declaration, Nikol Pashinyan stated that Garabagh is
Azerbaijan and has always been so. It directly follows from this
that Armenia has been funding and resourcing the sovereign
territory of Azerbaijan for thirty years. In other words, it has
sponsored separatism or, to put it a little more harshly, terrorism
on the territory of Azerbaijan. This is not my analysis, it is a
fact obvious to any person with legal knowledge.
And if we add to this the information that Azerbaijan will
receive from the "Artsakh bandits" in its prison, Armenia will face
very serious proceedings in international courts. The international
community is generally pro-Armenian and will try to protect us in
this matter, as it has been directly involved in the ongoing games
around Garabagh. It is still unclear how the processes will
develop, but it is a fact that Armenia's image will be hit
hard.
How will Pashinyan's government act to deflect the blow from
Armenia? Firstly, it is necessary to give a precise legal
assessment of what happened from the day Robert Kocharyan illegally
seized power in Armenia until now. Things and events should be
called by their names. The fact that the perpetrator is an Armenian
should not prevent his criminal prosecution. The leaders of the
Garabagh clan living in Armenia should be imprisoned.
Dashnaktsutyun with its fascist ideology should be banned in
Armenia, as it happened during the reign of Ter-Petrosyan.
Secondly, all the property of the looters should be nationalised
down to the last penny so that Armenia has resources for possible
future reparations.
Yes, it should be clearly stated that for many years Armenia has
been ruled by terrorists who illegally seized power and conducted
their terrorist activities both in Armenia itself and abroad,
including in Azerbaijan. We must not allow the terrorists nicknamed
"Mr President" to once again make us all guilty while they
themselves enjoy the loot.
We must not be afraid to cleanse our country of filth. Only and
only in this case Armenia will soften the blow that awaits it. And
if we do everything wisely, there will be no blow at all. We can
prevent the catastrophe awaiting us, but if we do not have the
strength to do it again, we will indeed become the culprits of what
happened and will once again bear full responsibility for the
crimes of the bandits of the Garabagh clan," Natalie Aleksanyan
wrote.
