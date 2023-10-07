Princess Basma Patronizes 59Th Annual Diplomatic Bazaar

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Talal patronized the 59th annual Charitable Diplomatic Bazaar of the Mabarrat Um Al Hussein on Saturday. The event saw participation from over 41 diplomatic missions.The bazaar, held in Al Hussein Youth City, is a testament to unity and solidarity, aiming to support orphaned and underprivileged children within the charity.The funds raised will further enhance the educational and service programs offered to these children.During her inaugural address, Princess Basma emphasized the significance of the bazaar in sustaining Mabarrat Um Al Hussein's charitable endeavors.She lauded the diplomatic corps for their consistent participation, highlighting it as a symbol of noble charitable work and mutual solidarity for humanitarian causes.Her Highness expressed gratitude to all participating embassies and diplomatic entities.Farah Daghistani, the Executive Director of the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), elaborated on Mabarrat Um Al Hussein's aspirations to expand its care reach.She emphasized the institution's commitment to providing a holistic educational environment, including health services and skill development.Daghistani also highlighted the community awareness programs initiated by Mabarrat Um Al Hussein in collaboration with the local community.Mabarrat Um Al Hussein, established in 1958, has been a sanctuary for orphans from economically challenged backgrounds.With the support of partners, it focuses on their rehabilitation, knowledge enhancement, and societal integration.Ambassador Ahmed bin Youssef Al-Ruwaie of the Kingdom of Bahrain, representing the diplomatic corps, underscored the bazaar's charitable trajectory and its embodiment of cultural exchange and human values.He emphasized the diplomatic bodies' commitment to the children of Mabarrat Um Al Hussein and their unwavering support based on the charity's humanitarian objectives.Princess Basma, alongside ambassadors and diplomatic representatives, toured the bazaar.She observed a diverse range of products, handicrafts, and foods representing global cultures. The Princess also enjoyed various folklore performances from participating countries.The Diplomatic Corps Bazaar, traditionally hosted by Amman, serves as a confluence of global civilizations and cultures.It not only underscores humanitarian unity but also offers attendees a unique opportunity to immerse in diverse global cultures.The event witnessed a significant influx of citizens, eager to explore and learn from the showcased cultures and civilizations.