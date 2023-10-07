Invaders Hit Peresichne Village In Kharkiv Region With Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, October 7, the Russians launched a missile attack on the village of Peresichne in Kharkiv region.
"The Russians continue launching terrorist attacks on the civilian population of Kharkiv region. Today, the enemy launched a missile attack on Peresichne village in Kharkiv district," Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook .
According to him, a missile hit between two two-story apartment buildings. The roofs and facades of the houses were damaged, the glass was broken, a fire broke out.
A 66-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman needed medical help due to an acute stress reaction.
"According to the investigation data, around 10:00 on October 7, the enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Peresichne, Kharkiv district. According to preliminary data, S-300 missile was fired," the prosecutor's office said in a report.
Under the procedural guidance of the Derhachi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported, on October 7, the Russians shelled the village of Shevchenkove in Kupyansk district with missiles twice, injuring two people.
MENAFN07102023000193011044ID1107205501
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.