Invaders Hit Peresichne Village In Kharkiv Region With Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, October 7, the Russians launched a missile attack on the village of Peresichne in Kharkiv region.

"The Russians continue launching terrorist attacks on the civilian population of Kharkiv region. Today, the enemy launched a missile attack on Peresichne village in Kharkiv district," Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook .

According to him, a missile hit between two two-story apartment buildings. The roofs and facades of the houses were damaged, the glass was broken, a fire broke out.

A 66-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman needed medical help due to an acute stress reaction.

"According to the investigation data, around 10:00 on October 7, the enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Peresichne, Kharkiv district. According to preliminary data, S-300 missile was fired," the prosecutor's office said in a report.

Under the procedural guidance of the Derhachi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, on October 7, the Russians shelled the village of Shevchenkove in Kupyansk district with missiles twice, injuring two people.