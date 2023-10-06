US Accuses Former Army Soldier Of Trying To Provide China With Defense Information

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- A former US army soldier was arrested Friday for attempting to pass national defense information to China, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) announced.

"A former US Army Sergeant whose last duty post was Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in western Washington was arrested today on an indictment charging him with two federal felonies: attempt to deliver national defense information and retention of national defense information," the DoJ said in a statement.

"Joseph Daniel Schmidt, 29, will appear in US District Court for the Northern District of California later today and will be brought to the Western District of Washington for further court proceedings," it added.

The DoJ unveiled that Schmidt was arrested Friday upon arrival in San Francisco on flight from Hong Kong.

"Individuals entrusted with national defense information have a continuing duty to protect that information beyond their government service and certainly beyond our borders," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen.

"The National Security Division is committed to identifying and holding accountable those who violate that duty."

According to records filed in the case, Schmidt was an active-duty soldier from January 2015 to January 2020.

In March 2020, Schmidt traveled to Hong Kong and allegedly continued his efforts to provide Chinese intelligence with classified information he obtained from his military service.

He allegedly retained a device that allows for access to secure military computer networks and offered the device to Chinese authorities to assist them in efforts to gain access to such networks.

Schmidt remained in China, primarily Hong Kong, until this week when he scheduled to fly to San Francisco. He was arrested at the airport.

Attempt to deliver national defense information and retention of national defense information are both punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a USD 250,000 fine. (end)

