IT Companies Of Kyrgyzstan And USA Discuss Cooperation Opportunities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) IT companies of Kyrgyzstan and the United States have agreed to
establish cooperation, Azernews reports, citing
Kabar.
15 domestic specialists visited the headquarters of Reliable
Controls Corporation, Pluralsight and SecurityMetrics in Utah. They
got acquainted with the activities of these organizations, the
report said.
At a meeting at Reliable Controls Corporation, the company
management spoke about their work with mining companies in the
United States. Kyrgyz companies presented information on their
activities and discussed specific proposals on promising areas of
cooperation, the Foreign Ministry noted.
Protecting payment card information for small and midsize
businesses in the US and around the world, was discussed at the
meeting at SecurityMetrics. As a result, an agreement was reached
to consider options for joint work.
At the end, the parties exchanged contacts to establish a
partnership. The events were organized by the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan
in the USA and Canada.
MENAFN06102023000195011045ID1107204726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.