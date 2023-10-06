Kuwaiti, Saudi Information Ministers Discuss Expanding Media Cooperating

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi discussed on Friday with Saudi Information Minister Salman Al-Dosari efforts to broaden bilateral media cooperation.

In a meeting held at the Saudi Press Agency headquarters in Riyadh upon an invitation from the Saudi Minister Al-Dosari, the ministers mulled means to increase bilateral media cooperation in light of the global media transformations and explored opportunities for honing skills of media cadres and exchanging expertise.

They also touched upon serval issues of common interest.

Earlier, Minister Al-Mutairi toured the Riyadh International Book Fair accompanied by Saudi counterpart Al-Dosari. (end)

kns









MENAFN06102023000071011013ID1107204707