RO Water Purifiers: Quality Solutions At Every Price Point

V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB 7 L RO + UF + MB Water Purifier

The V-Guard Zenora RO + UF + MB Water Purifier is a reliable solution for modern water purification needs. It features an efficient RO membrane, durable filters, and an external pre-filter, making it ideal for purifying water in Indian conditions. This water purifier comes with a wide-surface RO membrane and a hollow-fibre UF membrane to effectively remove contaminants, ensuring the water is safe for consumption. Additionally, it incorporates a mineral balancer that neutralizes the water's acidity, enhancing its natural taste. This water purifier price is ₹7,899 which can fluctuate.

Pros:



Effective RO and UF membranes for thorough purification.

External pre-filter to handle Indian water conditions effectively.

Mineral balancer to improve water taste.

Auto-start and shut-off features for convenience. Indicators for purification status and water tank levels.



Cons:



Does not have a hot water dispenser. No child lock feature for added safety.



AO Smith Z8 10 L RO Water Purifier with SCMT, Hot & Cold Water, Advanced Recovery Technology

(Black)







The ao smith water purifier is a solution to the pressing issue of contaminated drinking water. Despite looking clean, tap water can contain various impurities and microbes, making it essential to use an RO water purifier. This purifier utilizes Advanced Recovery Technology to ensure 100% ro purified water. It's designed to reduce water wastage by half compared to ordinary RO purifiers. The 8-stage water purification process guarantees a constant supply of safe and potable drinking water for you and your family. This ao smith water purifier is live at a price point of ₹24,299 which can fluctuate.

Pros:



Advanced Recovery Technology for 100% RO purified water.

Significant reduction in water wastage.

8-stage purification process for reliable water quality.

Child lock and overflow protection for safety. Hot water dispenser feature.

Cons:



Relatively larger and heavier than some other models. Hot water capacity is limited to 0.8 litres.

Blue Star EX5BLAM02 6 L RO + UV + UF Water Purifier

(Black)







The Blue Star Excella RO+UV Water Purifier is a high-performance appliance designed for ease of use in your kitchen. It employs a double-layered purification process combining RO and UV technology to ensure your water is consistently pure and safe for consumption. The RO component effectively removes ions, suspended particles, microbes, and dissolved pollutants, while the UV feature kills bacteria, cysts, and viruses. Additionally, this water purifier excels at eliminating unwanted odours and volatile organic compounds from water, thanks to its copper-impregnated activated carbon. This blue star water purifier is available at a price point of ₹7,599

Pros:



Dual RO+UV purification for comprehensive water treatment.

Effective removal of ions, microbes, and dissolved pollutants.

UV technology kills bacteria, cysts, and viruses. Copper-impregnated activated carbon for odour removal and antibacterial action.



Cons:



Relatively larger and heavier unit. Countertop or wall-mount installation is required.



KENT ACE Plus 8 L RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV in Tank Water Purifier

(White)







Bring home the Kent Ace Plus water purifier for a continuous supply of clean, germ-free, and delicious water. The Ace Plus employs innovative technology to ensure water isn't wasted during the purification process, as it recirculates the rejected water back to the overhead tank. Its storage tank is equipped with a UV light to maintain water purity over an extended period. With patented Mineral RO Technology and multiple purification stages, the Ace Plus retains essential natural minerals while ensuring your drinking water is both tasty and healthy. This ro uv water purifier is available at a price point of ₹15,699 which can go up and down.

Pros:



Efficient water recirculation to minimize water wastage.

UV light in the storage tank for prolonged water purity.

Patented Mineral RO Technology retains essential minerals.

Multiple purification processes for comprehensive water treatment. User-friendly features and a 1-year warranty.

Cons:



No hot water dispensing feature. Plastic or glass body not covered under warranty.



Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 L RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Control Water Purifier with Prefilter

(Black)







Ensure your family's access to safe and clean drinking water with the Kinsco Copper RO water purifier. This efficient purifier combines RO, UV, UF, Copper, and TDS Control technologies for double purification, making your water free from impurities and contaminants. With a generous 15-litre capacity, this purifier is perfect for households with high water consumption. Its food-grade ABS plastic storage tank is detachable, ensuring easy maintenance and cleaning. However, it lacks some advanced features like hot water dispensing and a child lock. This uv uf water purifier is available at a price point of ₹3,899 during the sale.

Pros:



Comprehensive double purification process.

Generous 15-litre storage capacity.

Detachable food-grade ABS plastic storage tank.

Suitable for high water consumption households. Power-efficient operation.

Cons:



No hot water dispensing feature. Lack of a child lock for safety.



FAQs:

Q1: What is the difference between RO, UV, and UF purification technologies?

A1: RO removes dissolved impurities, UV disinfects by killing microbes, and UF physically blocks contaminants.

Q2: How often should I replace the filters in my water purifier?

A2: Pre-filters every 6-12 months, RO/UV/UF membranes every 1-3 years, following manufacturer guidelines.

Q3: Is a pre-filter necessary with my water purifier?

A3: It's highly recommended, especially in areas with sediment-rich water sources.

Q4: Can these purifiers remove heavy metals from water?

A4: Yes, RO purifiers are effective at removing heavy metals like lead and arsenic.

Q5: Are these purifiers suitable for borewell water?

A5: Yes, many RO purifiers can handle high TDS levels found in borewell water.

Q6: How do I maintain and clean my water purifier?

A6: Regularly clean surfaces, replace filters, and sanitize the storage tank following the user manual.

Q7: How often should I replace the water purifier filter?



A6: The frequency of water purifier filter replacement depends on the type and brand of your water purifier. Generally, carbon filters should be replaced every 6-12 months, while RO membrane filters may last 2-3 years. Refer to your purifier's manual or contact the manufacturer for specific guidelines.



Disclaimer: This is a featured content

