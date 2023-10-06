If France Gave Armenia Right Direction, Instead Of False Promises, Azerbaijan Wouldn't Have Used Force - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The legitimate right of Azerbaijan within the scope of the UN Charter and norms and principles of international law to end the occupation of its territories both diplomatically and militarily has always existed, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's statement during the press conference held in the scope of Granada meeting of the European Political Community, Trend reports.

"It was the mediation efforts involving France failing to yield results and the failure to prevent Armenia's aggressive policy that led Azerbaijan to liberate its lands via military means," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry noted that similarly, the necessity to remove the Armenian armed forces, which had not been withdrawn from the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan before the anti-terrorist activities, as well as to abolish the puppet regime was repeatedly stressed by Azerbaijan during the entire negotiation process.

"In this regard, claims of the French President on Azerbaijan's alleged promise on not using force against the illegal separatist regime are baseless. If France directed Armenia on the right path instead of making false promises, there would be no need to resolve the threat against Azerbaijan by force, and the issue would have been solved peacefully," Azerbaijani Ministry added.