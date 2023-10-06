If France Gave Armenia Right Direction, Instead Of False Promises, Azerbaijan Wouldn't Have Used Force - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The legitimate
right of Azerbaijan within the scope of the UN Charter and norms
and principles of international law to end the occupation of its
territories both diplomatically and militarily has always existed,
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on French President Emmanuel
Macron's statement during the press conference held in the scope of
Granada meeting of the European Political Community, Trend reports.
"It was the mediation efforts involving France failing to yield
results and the failure to prevent Armenia's aggressive policy that
led Azerbaijan to liberate its lands via military means," the
ministry said.
The Foreign Ministry noted that similarly, the necessity to
remove the Armenian armed forces, which had not been withdrawn from
the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan before the anti-terrorist
activities, as well as to abolish the puppet regime was repeatedly
stressed by Azerbaijan during the entire negotiation process.
"In this regard, claims of the French President on Azerbaijan's
alleged promise on not using force against the illegal separatist
regime are baseless. If France directed Armenia on the right path
instead of making false promises, there would be no need to resolve
the threat against Azerbaijan by force, and the issue would have
been solved peacefully," Azerbaijani Ministry added.
